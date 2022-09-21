ANYA demands fair probe into question paper leakage case

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has demanded that the capital police conduct free, fair and fast-track investigation into the APPSC question paper leakage case.

“Exemplary punishment must be given to the alleged accused persons, and we appreciate the capital police for arresting five accused persons as of now,” the association stated in a release on Tuesday, adding that the chairman and the secretary of the APPSC “should be suspended immediately for breach of trust of public, negligence of responsibility/duty, and incompetent to hold the office.”

It also accused the state government of “failing to control the corruption in the APPSC, despite several reports on many occasions,” and said that the government “couldn’t deal with iron hand, which resulted in repeated scam.”

“Under the Pema Khandu government, many corruption allegations were levelled and job scam occurred, such as APSSB job scam and APPSC scam, but there is no mark of improvement to control such scam in the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the association said.