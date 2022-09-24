APCTA stages dharna to  support DPGC teachers

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: All the units of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) took part in a silent dharna at their respective colleges on Friday to express solidarity with the teachers of the Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC) in Kamki in West Siang district, which recently witnessed hooliganism following a student union election.

The teachers of the DPGC are on a pen-down strike over “the terrorising ghastly act against the teachers

by Sokli Bogo, a BA 5th semester (political science major) student, after losing in the election.”

APCTA president and associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, Narmi Darang, said he was hopeful of “early mitigation of all the four demands against violence staged by a few unscrupulous students and outsiders at DPGC on the night of 19 September.”

He added that the APCTA “won’t stop to stand for the rights and protection of the college teachers.”

APCTA general secretary and DNGC Associate Professor Tumbom Riba also said that the APCTA “stands united as a family and will not tolerate any injustice to any member of APCTA.”

APCTA vice president and Assistant Professor Dr Tadam Rutti informed that, “while all other colleges stood strong in support of the DPGC Kamki teachers in silent dharna, the teachers of the government college in Doimukh and the Rangfrah Government College in Changlang staged a daylong pen-down protest.”