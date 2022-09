ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: A police team, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, SI SS Jha, and others arrested one Lutfur Hussain Barbhuyan (27) on Friday, and seized three packets of suspected heroin, weighing 39.92 grams, from his possession.

Barbhuyan had procured the drug from Nagaland in order to sell it in the ICR, the police said.