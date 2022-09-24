Sub-committee on official language reaches Tawang

TAWANG, 23 Sep: The members of the first sub-committee of the parliamentary committee on official language, headed by Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra, reached here on Friday on a three-day visit.

The committee inspected the implementation of official language in various central government institutions and organisations.

During a meeting at the DC’s conference hall here, Jangra informed about the special powers of the standing committee on official language, and said that “every year, the rules and regulations related to proper implementation of official language is circulated and we should take Hindi language as a mission.”

“It was on 14 September, 1949, that it was decided that Hindi would be implemented as the official language,” he said, and added that the language used by the administration “should be easy to understand by common public.”

“Hindi is a scientific language and there is no other language which can compete with Hindi. We are celebrating 75 years of independence, but it is very unfortunate that still we couldn’t develop a common language connecting every citizen of the country.

“Moral education to a child can be best given only through one’s own mother tongue,” he said, and stressed that “children should be given moral education, besides other knowledge in schools, and basic education to child must be given in mother tongue.”

Sub-committee member Shyam Singh Yadav said that “use of Hindi should be encouraged to make it link and national language.”

Later, the members interacted with officers from Rajiv Gandhi University, NIT Itanagar, the NERIST, etc, regarding proper implementation of official language in their respective organisations. (DIPRO)