Compensation for power lines sought

LEMMI, 24 Sep: The Pakke-Kessang district unit of the All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association has appealed to the deputy commissioner to “resolve the compensation issue immediately regarding three 132 kv transmission lines that pass through Pakke-Kessang district.”

In a representation to the DC, the unit on Friday said that “compensation to genuine landowners for construction of the 132 kv transmission lines has been denied in Pakke-Kessang district, whereas compensation has been paid for the 132 kv transmission line from

Pakke-Kessang (Rilloh) to Sagalee (Papum Pare), and also for some parts of the 132 kv transmission line from Seppa (East Kameng) to Pakke-Kessang (Rilloh).

Stating that “denying compensation to the landowners for the 132 kv line, citing RF area, is not justified,” the unit said that the authorities concerned should be directed to pay the compensation at the earliest.