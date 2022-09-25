Natung highlights state’s wildlife conservation efforts

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung highlighted the wildlife conservation efforts of the state government during a two-day national conference of environment ministers, held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

Speaking on climate change, Natung said that, “with people’s participation, Arunachal Pradesh can contribute significantly in mitigating climate change as the state has large forest cover.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the conference on Friday, said that India is not just taking huge strides in the field of renewable energy but also guiding other nations of the world.

Drawing everyone’s attention to “the net zero target for the year 2070,” the prime minister said that the focus of the country is on “green growth and green jobs.” He also highlighted the role of the environment ministries of the states in achieving these goals.

“I urge all environment ministers to promote a circular economy as much as possible in the states,” Modi said, adding that “the role of the environment ministry is more as a promoter of the environment, rather than as a regulator.”

The conference, held on 23 and 24 September, had six thematic sessions with topics focusing on lifestyles for environment, combating climate change, single-window system for integrated green clearances, forestry management, prevention and control of pollution, wildlife management, plastics and waste management, etc.

Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, MoS for MoEFCC Ashwini Choubey, NITI Aayog CEO Parmeswaran Iyer, and EF&CC Secretary Leena Nandan attended the inaugural day’s programme.

From Arunachal, PCCF Jitendra Kumar, CCF Tapek Riba, and Natung’s OSD Radhe Natung attended the conference. (With inputs from PIB)