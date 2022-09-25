Simai inaugurates GHSS hostels

Correspondent

MANMAO, 24 Sep: Local MLA Laisam Simai inaugurated the boys’ and the girls’ hostels of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Changlang district on Saturday.

“Nearly all the students enrolled here come from interior villages, and the opening of the hostels will inspire aspiring students to follow higher studies without any hurdles,” Simai said.

“For my poor brethrens, due to lack of lodging infrastructures, it was nearly impossible to pursue higher education, but the opening of the hostels changes everything,” he added.

Manmao ZPM Lemkon Mossang said that “the hostels will have a positive impact on students seeking higher education,” and requested for adequate subject teachers and caretakers for the school.

Earlier, Simai inaugurated the girls’ hostel of the GHSS in Jairampur, and an open gym at the Setong Sena Outdoor Stadium in Jairampur.