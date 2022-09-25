Ke-Meh-Ha celebrated in Roing

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 24 Sep: Ke-Meh-Ha, the harvest festival of the Idu Mishmi tribe, was celebrated here in Lower Dibang Valley district with pomp and gaiety on Saturday.

The festival was celebrated centrally in Iduli village here.

The celebration commences after conducting the kero-free ceremony, in which an offering of the year’s harvest is made to the almighty, and prayers are offered for a surplus harvest ahead.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by colourful folkdances, singing performances, and other dance performances.