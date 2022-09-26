Bengia Takam memorial cricket tourney underway

YAZALI, 25 Sep: The 20th edition of the Bengia Takam Memorial Cricket Tournament (BTMCT) started here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega inaugurated the tournament, in the presence of family members of late Takam, and the participating teams.

In the inaugural match, All Rubdi Area Students Organisation defeated Seth Yemdi team.

Thirteen teams from various parts of the state are participating in the tournament.

The SP in his address urged the participants to take sports seriously and keep away from drugs.

“These days, so many people, even from a young age, are dying of high blood pressure stroke. People are not indulging in physical activities and due to this, lifestyle diseases like stroke are taking many lives. It is important to play sports to keep oneself physically and mentally fit,” said Nega.

BTMCT chairman Bengia Pada said that the tournament, which will conclude on 6 October, is organised to mark the death anniversary of late Bengia Takam, who was a renowned personality of Yazali area.

The tournament was started by Takam’s younger brother and Nyishi Elite Society president Bengia Tolum.