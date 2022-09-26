BJP celebrates Pt Deendayal’s birth anniversary

CHIMPU, 25 Sep: The state unit of the BJP celebrated the 106th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as part of a sewa pakhwada (service fortnight) here in the capital region on Sunday.

This was followed by tree plantation at the government secondary school in Chimpu.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge, speaking on the occasion, highlighted “the mission and vision of Pandit Deendayal, which inspire everyone to contribute to the nation-building process,” and urged the party workers to follow the footsteps of Upadhyaya.

He commended the BJP’s Itanagar mandal unit for organising the programme, while state BJP secretary Tadar Niglar spoke about the life and contributions of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya.

“The BJP is a value-based and disciplined political party which is inspired by the ideology of Pandit Deendayal,” he added.

IMC Mayor Tame Phassang also spokes.

The day was celebrated across the state.