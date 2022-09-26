Landslides disrupt road communication

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 25 Sep: Heavy rainfall in the Siang region has resulted in rising of the water level of the Siang river and its tributaries in East Siang district.

Torrential rain in the Siang belt triggered heavy landslides at Lelek Erak, near Rottung, along the Pasighat-Pangin highway in East Siang. Incessant rain also caused heavy landslides at Lileng, near the Simang river, in between Boleng and Dite-Dime, in Siang district, thereby snapping road communication for the last three days.

As per a report, road communication has been partly restored at the block point near Lelek but the Lileng portion is not yet clear.

It may be recalled that a large portion of the highway at Lelek Erak had been eroded by monsoon rains last year, which snapped road communication for several weeks.

Heavy rainfall also caused landslides in several portions of the Pasighat-Mariyang-Yingkiong road, which were cleared by the construction agencies entrusted to maintain different portions of the highway.