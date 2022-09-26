Two terrorists killed at near LoC in JK’s Kupwara

Srinagar, 25 Sep: Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

Srinagar based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said based on specific intelligence inputs recieved from police and other intelligence agencies of likely infiltration attempt in Machil sector, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of police and Army laid.

At around 7:30 am in prevailing poor weather conditions, alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar, Machil, he said. (PTI)

The infiltrating terrorists were engaged and both terrorists were ”neutralised”, the PRO Defence said.

He said two AK 47 rifles, six AK magazines, 53 AK 47 rounds, four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines, 35 pistol rounds, along with some Pakistani currency and food items were found from the possession of the slain ultras. PTI