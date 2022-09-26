World Pharmacists Day observed

PASIGHAT, 25 Sep: Apex Professional University (APU) here in East Siang district, in association with the Arunachal Pradesh Pharmacy Council and the Arunachal Registered Pharmacist Association, observed World Pharmacist Day at the university on Sunday.

BPGH Joint DHS (T&R) Dr T Tali informed that “the day is celebrated every year to create awareness about the role of a pharmacist in improving healthcare system, and to honour and recognise their contribution towards global health.”

APU vice chancellor Dr P Ajith Kumar said that the “pharmacist profession requires a significant investment of time and effort.

“A pharmacist is a healthcare professional who is specifically trained to store, handle, prepare and dispense various medicines within the law, and should guide the patients about using or administering their medicines. Likewise, they serve as a final check to ensure that the doses are correct and

a patient will not experience negative or harmful drug interactions,” he said.

The theme for this year was ‘Pharmacy United in Action for Healthier World’.

APU chancellor Acharya Dhanwant Singh also spoke. (DIPRO)