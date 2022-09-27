CM dedicates Sii Lake to people of Ziro valley

ZIRO, 26 Sep: Popularly called ‘lake placid’ by the young generation and ‘Sii Lake’ by the locals, the officially named ‘Amrit Sarovar Sii Burii Water Conservation Project’ was inaugurated and opened to the public by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The lake is expected to play an important role in increasing availability of water, both surface and underground. It will also create sustainable long-term productive assets for both sentient beings and the environment.

Khandu urged the district administration to “take up tourism professionally and train local educated unemployed youths as tourist guides, so that they can earn a livelihood.”

He assured to sanction three more Amrit Sarovar water conservation projects in Ziro “in a phased manner.”

WRD Executive Engineer Hage Mobbing informed that “the project is aimed at augmenting the irrigation system of the wet rice paddy fields, whereby the overflowing water from the reservoir can be utilised for irrigation in the downstream catchment areas.”

“The check dam of the reservoir also regulates discharge of water, besides providing water for irrigation and industry, reducing and preventing floods,” he added.

Mobbing further informed that “the reservoirs are also natural habitat for aquatic life, including fishes, crabs, frogs, dragonflies, nymphs, insects, aquatic weeds, submerged grass and plants carpeted by soil, sand gravel, boulder and organic matters.”

The lake also has an installed fish seed hatchery with infrastructure accessories, nursery ponds, and rearing and stocking ponds. The annual fish seeds breed and fish crops produced can be sold to nearby markets at remunerative prices, he added.

However, the most important USP of Sii Lake is the recreational park with aquatic games and water sport facilities, including power and paddle boats, fishing, sightseeing and a cozy family restaurant with local and Indian cuisines.

Visitors can enjoy cool, breezy boat rides, or take a long walk around the lake amid the tall, enchanting pine trees and the scenic picturesque natural ambience all around.

Arguably, Sii Lake is all set to be a ‘star attraction’ of the district, and is likely to delight visitors with pleasant memories of their sojourn here. (DIPRO)