PASIGHAT, 26 Sep: Internet connectivity in Upper Siang district, including headquarters Yingkiong, remains snapped since 23 September.

Sources informed that the Airtel mobile towers have been damaged by massive landslides at several points near Simang in Siang district.

As Airtel is the main mobile service provider in Upper Siang district, the breakdown has affected government officials, the business community, and the public at large. (DIPRO)