PMKSY components discussed, action plan approved

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Three important components of the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) – har khet ko paani, per drop more crop, and watershed development – were discussed during a State Level Sanctioning Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dharmendra at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday.

The major objectives of the PMKSY are to achieve end-to-end water use system and converge investments in irrigation at the field level; expand cultivable areas under assured irrigation; improve on-farm water use efficiency to reduce wastage of water; and enhance adoption of precision irrigation and other water saving technologies.

The committee also reviewed the physical and financial achievements under the PMKSY from 2016 till date, and, following detailed deliberation, approved the Arunachal Pradesh PMSKY annual action plan for 2022-’23.

Among others, WRD Secretary Geyum Padu, Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, RD Secretary A Talwade, and Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinyo attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)