LBSNAA director calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Director Srinivas Katikithala called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During their discussion, the governor emphasised on providing quality training to the trainee officers in order to promote good governance and socioeconomic justice for all.

He also suggested conducting regular training programmes for the officers from Arunachal Pradesh, “so that they can exponentially contribute in nation-building, amelioration of the poor and downtrodden, and ensure that the benefits of welfare programmes reach the targeted segment in the state.” (Raj Bhavan)