ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: A joint team of the Itanagar Capital Region district administration and the District Tobacco Control Cell conducted a checking drive at shops within a 100-yard radius of the schools in the capital region and seized a large amount of tobacco products.

The tobacco products, which were being sold in violation of Section 6 (b) of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, were later burnt. (DIPRO)