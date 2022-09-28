NABARD launches MEDP on candle, soap, detergent making

BOMJIR, 27 Sep: A NABARD-sponsored 15-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on candle, soap and detergent making got underway here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

The programme, which was launched by Dambuk ADC Sibo Passing, in the presence of NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, the secretary of NGO AMYAA, and others, “will cover 30 SHG members for candle making training and 30 SHG members for soap and detergent making training from different villages of Roing and Dambuk blocks, with the objective to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to these trainees by way of placement or setting up of own units,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The ADC and the NABARD DDM advised the trainees to participate in the programme with sincerity and equip themselves with skills to be able to apply for bank credit to establish their own units.

Mili requested the Apex Bank branch manager to “facilitate credit to the desirable candidates applying for loan,” and advised the AMYAA to “follow up the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training, namely, self-employment and income generation, are met.”

The SBI’s lead district manager apprised the trainees of “the financial products, namely, KCC, ANKY, ANBY, ANPPY, etc, and social security schemes available with the banks,” and urged the trainees to “enroll under the social security schemes as applicable to them.”

The Apex Bank branch manager guided the trainees regarding the documents and “other checklist” to be furnished by the SHG members while applying for bank loan.

The AMYAA secretary also spoke.