Industries dept activates single window system

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: The department of industries, GoAP, has operationalised the single window clearance system by issuing new ‘registration and grant of factory license and notice of occupation’ through the single window clearance portal of the state on Wednesday.

The investment division under the department of planning & investment has onboarded 72 services on EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) portal till date.

In a small event, industries director Taru Talo handed over

fresh license to the applicants on the occasion. He also urged the citizens to avail the services under EoDB to ensure seamless and transparent delivery of services.