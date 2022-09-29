LM&CA EOs urged to achieve revenue target

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Sep: A review-cum-coordination meeting of the enforcement officers (EOs) of the department of legal metrology & consumer affairs (LM&CA) was held here on Tuesday last.

LM&CA secretary Opak Gao, in his keynote address, appealed to all the EOs to work hard and to achieve the revenue target ‘once it has been fixed by the government.’

While taking note of continuously achieving the revenue target by the East Siang and West Siang inspectorate, he also expects the same from the other inspectorates.

Gao also emphasized on timely disposal of consumer cases as ‘he has received complaints and time bound queries from the government of India.’

For disposal of pending consumer cases and other enforcement activities of the department, he suggested co-ordinated efforts with the district administration and advocated for mass awareness programmes on departmental activities at grassroots level. Gao also expected 100% revenue collection during the current financial year-2022-23.

Earlier, LM&CA controller Hoktum Ori, in his address, expressed his satisfaction over achieving the revenue target as fixed by the government especially, East Siang & West Siang inspectorates for collecting surplus revenue every year continuously.

He stated that the department is facing shortage of manpower, vehicle for the EOs and limited fund provisions ‘but still officers are trying hard to achieve the revenue target.’

“At present, 8 posts of inspectors, 4 posts of manual assistant and 1 post of driver are lying vacant and necessary requisition had already been sent to the APPSC and APSSB for their early recruitment,” he informed.

LM&CA (enforcement, Hq) assistant controller Debia Tana gave a power-point presentation on the activities of the department.

LM &CA East Zone deputy controller from Tezu, Minte Siga and district enforcement officers also spoke. (DIPR)