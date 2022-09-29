NABARD sponsored MEDP on mushroom cultivation ends

SILLE, 28 Sep: A 15 days Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on mushroom cultivation, organized by the Dite Mopang Welfare Society (NGO) and sponsored by NABARD, concluded here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at the concluding ceremony, NABARD district development manager Nitya Mili highlighted on some of the schemes of NABARD, such as rural mart, rural haat, sponsoring artisans/SHG members for exhibitions and melas etc.

Ruksin EAC Jacob Tabing assured all possible help to the trainees from the district administration. He also emphasized on the need for formation of cooperative societies and FPO for more sustainable development of the beneficiaries.