NAMSAI, Sep 28: Various activities marked the World Tourism Day celebrations at govt. secondary school Piyong in Namsai district on Tuesday last.

A number of SHGs, homestay owners, tour operators, village elders, teaching staff and students attended the event which began with an interactive session on ‘Rethinking Tourism’ for more sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism.

A traditional cooking competition and a plantation drive were also organized to mark the occasion.