Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

ZIRO, 28 Sep: A district-level coordination meeting on integration of Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) was held at Golden Jubilee Hall of district secretariat here on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime informed that the district is geared up to implement the People’s Plan Campaign-“Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas” starting from 2nd October 2022 to 31st January 2023, primarily focusing on preparation of GPDP and Zilla Parishad Development Plan (ZPDP) corresponding to each Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad for the current financial year in a campaign mode on the pattern of last four years.

While suggesting for convergence between education, ICDS, medical, RD and other allied line departments to enable better output rather than piece-meal delivery system, Nime advised the ZPMs to avoid

seeking funds for the ‘de-funct’ schools and instead urged them to seek funds and proposals for renovations and better running of the existing schools. He also directed the ARSLM coordinator to conduct workshops at Panchayat levels as and when the ZPMs request them for better understanding and effective implementation of the People’s Plan Campaign.

Earlier, ARSLM district mission manager Senong Namchoom gave a brief introduction about the programme and cleared the doubts and queries of the ZPMs during the open house discussion.

Resource person Ezekiah Francis J, representative of NRO Kudumbashree gave a powerpoint presentation on ‘VPRP-What and How, How VPRP process can help PRIs’ while district thematic coordinator SISD DMMU Ziro unit Maga Aminta gave a presentation on ‘Creation of six standing sub-committees for making Gram Sabha vibrant’ as suggested by joint advisory of MoPR and MoRD. (DIPRO)