PSCDCL provides two ambulances to BPGH

PASIGHAT, 28 Sep: Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) has provided two Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulances to the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

While flagging off the ambulances, MLA Kaling Moyong commended CEO of PSCDCL, Manjuli Komut for providing well-equipped ALS ambulances to BPGH.

“The aim behind this gesture was to provide all the necessary facilities to needy patients on time without any extra expenses,” he added.

Besides Manjuli Komut, JDHS and MS of the BPGH, Dr. T Tali and Dr. Y R Darang, PMC chief Okiam Moyong Borang and her deputy, officers of Smart City and PMC were present in the flagging off ceremony.

Earlier, Moyong took stock of the ongoing projects under PSCDCL in a meeting with the PSCDCL officers and HoDs in the Smart City conference hall.

He urged the executing agencies and contractors for judicious use of fund while creating need based public assets with quality works. The MLA also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with authorities for smooth execution of all projects under Smart City Mission. (DIPRO)