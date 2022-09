AALO, 28 Sep: Industry and textile minister Tumke Bagra has adopted three TB patients during the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at the West Siang district TB Centre here on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Penga Tato, DMO Dr. Dubom Bagra, ZPM Genya Ori and BJP Mandal president Tumge Ete adopted 1 TB patient each under the Abhiyaan. They also distributed food baskets to the TB patients in presence of district TB officer Dr. N Padu. (DIPRO)