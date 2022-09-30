AAPSU, ANSU demand suspension of all incumbent APPSC members, give GoAP 7 days to initiate action

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) have jointly demanded that the state government immediately suspend all the incumbent Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) members, including its Chairman Nipo Nabam, Secretary Jayanta Kumar besides all other officers and staffers of the APPSC.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, AAPSU president Tana Dozi Tara said, “Pandora’s box has been thrown wide open, indicating the strong hints of every possible scam in the various examinations conducted by the said recruiting institutions since its inception. The mentioned scam is an indication of bigger foul plays and compromises.”

The unions submitted a joint representation to the chief minister on Thursday, seeking immediate job termination of APPSC Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examination, Taket Jerang, Tarak-based government upper primary school junior teacher Tama Saroh, and the head assistant of the DDSE office in Boleng, Tanyang Gaduk.

The AAPSU president demanded that the state government fulfil the demands “within a week from the date of receipt of the joint representation.”

He further said that “forced retirements are unacceptable.”

The unions have also demanded “simultaneous fast-track CBI investigations, Enforcement Directorate investigations and independent judicial enquiry headed by retired judge of Supreme Court/high court into the APPSC scam.”

Other demands of the unions are “assets disclosure of all the officials and incumbents of the recruiting institutions of Arunachal Pradesh (APPSC and APSSB) during their appointments for financial transparency and accountability; investigation into all the previous examinations conducted by the APPSC during the time of Taket Jerang as an official in the APPSC, ie, from 2004 onwards; re-investigation of all the past case related APPSC fiascos like APPSCCE 2014-15, 2017-18, etc; and money-for-job case of the APSSB, 2020 (Kapter Ringu case), etc.”