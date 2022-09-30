Career counselling prog held

RAGA, 29 Sep: A team of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) conducted a career counselling programme for the students of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Kamle district on Thursday.

The GHSS has been adopted by the NES.

Samagra Shiksha/ISSE Special State Project Director Nangram Pingkap, Kamle SP Taru Gusar, Raga CO Gheram Panyang, and Kamle DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin counselled the students regarding careers. They stressed on the “disadvantage of early marriage,” and advised the students not to misuse social media.

The SP advised the students to stay away from tobacco, alcohol, and drugs, while the CO spoke about “self-study and how to prepare for examinations.”

The DRCHO told the students that “one must set a goal in life, maintain time, and adopt the four Ds – discipline, dedication, determination and devotion – to achieve success in life.”

DDSE Akom Jendhe Don, Raga ZPM Chamrak Tatum and Paat ZPM Putap Mugli also spoke.

The top three winners of an essay writing competition on ‘Drug abuse and harmful effects of tobacco use’, which had been conducted earlier for the students of Classes 10 and 12, were given their prizes.

The NES team also visited the KGBV girls’ hostel, and inspected the ongoing construction of classrooms, initiated by the NES, at the GHSS here. (DIPRO)