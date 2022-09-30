Students sensitised to JJ, POCSO Acts

TARASO, 29 Sep: Altogether 255 students from various government schools in Taraso circle of Papum Pare district were sensitised to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 and the POCSO Act, 2012 by the district child protection unit at the government secondary school here on Wednesday.

Protection Officer Techi Ayum, Probation Officer Tarh Nagu, and counsellor Nabam Bapu apprised the students of the two Acts and their importance, emphasising on distinguishing between good and bad touch and the procedure to report cases.

The resource persons also threw light on child marriage and other laws pertaining to protection of children. (DIPRO)