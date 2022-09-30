CM announces ex gratia for families of JE, ALC worker

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakhs each to the bereaved families of Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pvt Ltd (HPDCAPL) junior engineer Tadar Taram and ALC worker Lobsang Tenzin, of Zemithang circle, who died on Tuesday due to electrocution.

A sum of Rs 2 lakhs has also been announced for HPDCAPL JE (C) Joram Kacha, who is seriously injured and receiving medical treatment at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

In a release, the HPDCAPL said that the CM and DCM Chowna Mein conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families through HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj.

The CMD also extended condolence to the bereaved family, and expressed gratitude to Home Minister Bamang Felix and Lungla MLA Jambey Tashi “for prompt action in deportation of body and injured Kacha in time.”

He also thanked the Tawang district administration for its assistance.