DC launches Vahan4 app for L/Siang

LIKABALI, 29 Sep: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba on Thursday launched ‘Vahan4’ – the web-based application of the transport ministry – for online registration of all types of vehicles in the district.

After launching the app, Riba said that the process of vehicle registration “will now become easier and hassle-free than ever, as it now involves less human interaction.”

He also distributed new registration certificates generated through the app to the first batch of beneficiaries.

DTO Padang Sangyu said that, with the launch of the application, “registration of all types of vehicles will be done through online mode only,” adding that registration of old vehicles will also be done online in a phased manner.

The launch programme was attended by all the officials and staffers of the district transport office and the national informatics office. (DIPRO)