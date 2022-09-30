SAD camps need not be a routine affair now: CS

TAWANG, 29 Sep: “The Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme initiated by the government has benefitted many citizens, and now onwards these camps need not be a routine affair,” said Chief Secretary Dharmendra here on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting with HoDs, local MLA Tsering Tashi, Commissioner to CM Sonam Chombay, and Planning Secretary NT Glow, the CS said that, “With Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 approved by the government recently, the administration should do detailed homework, like listing the people who are yet to receive benefits, before conducting any camp in a particular village.”

“This is to achieve 100 percent saturation of all benefits in each village of the state,” he said.

The CS asked the officers to “keep the town clean and be committed to perform in the best possible way to reach the last man with available resources.”

The MLA on his part highlighted issues relating to drainage system and other infrastructure development in the district.

The HoDs made presentations on the achievements of their departments. (DIPRO)