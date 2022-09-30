Work hard for a better future: Bagra

AALO, 29 Sep: Industry Minister Tumke Bagra encouraged students to “work hard for a better tomorrow.”

Addressing a district level ‘Yuva Utsav’ organised by the West Siang district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra at Gumin Kiin here on Thursday, Bagra also advised the students to “focus more on study, (as) by 2047 you will have more responsibilities.”

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato advised the students to “focus only on study,” and urged the people of the district to “inform the SP and the DC to check drug peddling.”

SP Abhimanyu Poswal encouraged the youths to preserve and protect their culture and traditions.

The Yuva Utsav was organised under the guidance of District Youth Officer Ashish Kumar, supported by ZPM Gumsen Lollen and organising secretary Hennya Loyi.

Cultural programmes and painting, poetry, photography, etc, competitions were also organised during the celebration. (DIPRO)