Dornier 228 test-lands at Ziro ALG

ZIRO, 29 Sep: A Dornier 228 aircraft test-landed at the advanced landing ground (ALG) here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Officials of Alliance Air and the DGCA, who arrived on the plane, interacted with officers of the district administration and the public, and apprised them of the plan to operate commercial flights from Ziro to Mohanbari (Assam) and Hollongi airports.

Dornier 228 service is already operational at the Pasighat (East Siang) and the Tezu (Lohit) airports.

The civil terminal building of the airport here was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 26 September.

The state government has pledged to provide Dornier 228 service to Mechukha and Tuting also. (DIPR)