Student police cadet prog held

DEOMALI, 29 Sep: A ‘student police cadet’ (SPC) programme was held at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Tirap district on Thursday.

Interacting with the cadets, Inspector T Wangpan briefed them on the concept of the SPC programme, launched by the home affairs ministry. He also spoke about “the growth of the state police.”

SI Umeshan C imparted knowledge on “police duties and procedures of law” to the student police cadets, while Constable M Lammaty spoke on the importance of community policing.

GHSS Principal Y Matey and Tirap SP Kardak Riba also spoke.

Later in the day, the cadets were taken on a field study to the police station here to help them understand its functioning. (DIPRO)