‘Yuva Utsav’ celebrated in Seppa

SEPPA, 29 Sep: More than 300 students and youths from all blocks of East Kameng district participated in various competitive events during a ‘Yuva Utsav’ organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, East Kameng, with the theme ‘Goal of Development of India’, at the Nyedar Namlo here on Wednesday.

The competitive events included poetry writing, painting, photography and cultural presentations. The winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, DC P Abhishek Polumatla said that “there are two ways of development – personal development and social development,” and encouraged the youths to “give focus on personal development first.”

“It is morally obligatory on society to provide productive avenues to the youths and prevent them from straying towards illegal and unlawful activities, which include drug addiction, bhang cultivation, etc,” he said.

DYO Chunthuingam Dangmei said that such programmes “help to polish the inner hidden talents of the youths, besides inculcating patriotic fervour in them.”

ZPM Doyak Singhi stressed on education, saying that “education is the most effective tool to overcome social stratification, gender bias, drug abuse, etc.”

DSP Matin Ratan said that “awareness and institutional support are critical factors for achieving social change, especially drug abuse.”

Faculty members of college and schools, social activists, members of youth clubs and mahila mandals, among others, attended the programme.