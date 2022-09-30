Clean India 2.0 in state from 1 Oct

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Along with the rest of the country, the month-long nationwide ‘Clean India 2.0’ campaign will be organised by the NYKS Arunachal Pradesh zone, covering 114 blocks across the state, from 1 October.

The NYKS, with the support of 77,000 volunteers and around 1,500 NYKS-affiliated youth clubs, is expected to collect and dispose of around 1,46,300 kgs of waste (plastic, e-waste, etc), particularly from tourist places, educational institutes, bus stands, the railway station, historical and heritage buildings, etc.