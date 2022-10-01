BJP conducts seminar on Modi

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The state unit of the BJP organised an ‘intellectual meet-cum-seminar on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, his vision and politics’, as part of a ‘sewa pakhawada’, at the DK Convention Hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Techi Kaso said that the funds allocated by the government for developmental schemes would be judiciously utilised in the Itanagar Capital Region.

“If we work sincerely, then our state and nation will be developed automatically,” he said.

Commending the activities of the state government, he said that “the government is taking prompt action against corruption in the state.”

State BJP vice president Nani Lajie and ‘programme in-charge’ Vishal P Nabam also spoke.

Earlier, a biopic on Modi was screened.