SHERGAON, 30 Sep: Altogether 865 patients benefitted from a ‘mega health camp’ organised here in West Kameng district by the Sherdukpen Employees Welfare Association (SEWA), in collaboration with the ICR-based RK Mission Hospital, Heema Hospital, and TRIHMS, on Friday.

Services related to cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, gynaecology, paediatrics, etc, were provided during the camp.

SEWA president Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji said that “it is still a challenge to get proper health facilities in many remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh, so the organisation is trying to provide the facilities through such health camps.”