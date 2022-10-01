CHANGBU, 30 Sep: A ‘DRDO Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela’ was organised at the Defence Research Laboratory’s (DRL) R&D Centre (RDC) here in Tawang district on Friday, as part of the ongoing diamond jubilee celebration of the Tezpur (Assam)-based DRL.

During the fair, which saw the participation of villagers, members of SHGs, heads of offices, ex-servicemen, and others, 38 Bn SSB Commandant GS Udawat praised the DRL and said that “we need to double the income of farmers, and in this, DRL and DRDO will be contributing milestone contribution.”

Tawang DRL RDC Officer-in-Charge Dr BJ Gogoi informed about the DRDO, its activities and future plans, “including expansion of DRL RDC Tawang and its infrastructure development.”

He informed that “50 advance weather prediction system will be installed in different parts of Arunachal sister DRDO lab, DGRE.”

The fair, which was the third of a series, was aimed at providing a platform for interaction among farmers, jawans, and scientists. It also sought to provide good quality organic vegetables to the jawans, and to promote modern agro technologies in the border areas to check the migration of villagers from the border villages to urban areas.

The DRDO has adopted a few villages in Kalaktang (West Kameng) and Tawang for the purpose. (DIPRO)