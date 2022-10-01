Subroto Cup: GSS Manigong to meet GSS Sillato Miri in final today

BHALUKPONG, 30 Sep: Government secondary school (GSS) Manigong (Shi-Yomi) will meet GSS Sillato Miri (Namsai) in the final of the Girls’ U-17 4th State Level Subroto Cup Football Tournament here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The school from Namsai entered into the final after beating IGJ GHSS Pasighat (East Siang) 3-0 via tie-breaker in the first semifinal played here on Friday.

The match went to penalty shootout after both the teams played out a goalless draw in the full-time.

In the second semifinal, the school from Shi-Yomi defeated GHSS Nari (Lower Siang) by 2-0 goals.

Among others, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow and DDSE (Sports & Youth Service) S Ronrang witnessed the matches.