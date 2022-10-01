KOLORIANG, 30 Sep: A two-day ‘poshan mela’, organised as part of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah, concluded with a nutrient recipe contest and an exhibition of locally available food and vegetables at the general ground here in Kurung Kumey district on Friday.

Twenty-eight SHG members and 26 anganwadi workers participated in the mela, themed ‘Traditional food for women and children in tribal areas’, organised in convergence with the Koloriang unit of the ArSRLM.

DC Nighee Bengia in his inaugural address emphasised on using locally available organic food items, “which is low cost with high nutrient values.”

Upper Koloriang ZPM Bengia Tayang spoke about health and hygiene of mothers and children. (DIPRO)