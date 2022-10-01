DC reviews schemes’ implementation

YINGKIONG, 30 Sep: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang on Thursday asked the heads of offices of the district to “maintain utmost sincerity in keeping updated reports of all ongoing flagship schemes” in the district.

Reviewing the implementation of central and state government schemes in the district, the DC also asked the officers to ensure that “reports are not kept pending and delayed in any circumstances.”

He sought cooperation from the officers “to work together for better development of Upper Siang district.”

The officers apprised the DC of the projects being implemented by their departments. (DIPRO)