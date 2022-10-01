Villages cut off from rest of state

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 30 Sep: The people of three villages in Lower Mebo in East Siang district, besides the residents of 10 villages in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, remain cut off from the rest of the state.

The rural areas of East Siang and LDV were cut off after the Siang river changed course and turned towards the left bank, breaching the Mebo-Dhola road in three locations in Mebo subdivision on 1 September, thereby snapping road communication and electricity supply.

The residents of Namsing, Mer and Gadum villages in East Siang, besides 10 villages in Paglam circle of LDV, are living in dire straits.

The Mebo-Dhola road, which is considered the lifeline of the region, connects Mebo subdivision with adjoining Paglam circle in LDV.

The river has washed away 29 high-tension poles of the 11 kv Mebo-Namsing power line, along with 10 low-tension poles, snapping power supply to Namsing, Mer and Gadum in East Siang, besides 10 villages in LDV downstream.

The marooned villagers are suffering as supply of food, medicines and essential commodities has been halted for a month.

The villagers of Namsing and Paglam said that they have been forced to use power generators, solar lamps, and wax candles in the absence of electricity.

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng said that he has instructed the East Siang DC, the Pasighat PWD division executive engineer, and the power department to “take up restoration works as early as possible.”

The PWD is constructing a 7-km-long alternative road from Kongkul and Namsing villages. An estimate of Rs 1 crore for the road works, and an estimate of Rs 1.17 crore for restoration of the electric lines have been submitted to the state government, but these have not yet been sanctioned.

The MLA meanwhile provided fund out of pocket to shift the electric poles and restore the power supply to the affected villages. However, officials said that it will take a few weeks for complete restoration of road communication and power supply to Lower Mebo.