Power supply to Pasighat, Mebo villages disrupted for six days

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 1 Oct: Power supply to Pasighat and adjoining parts in East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts remains disrupted for the last six days, owing to daytime shutdowns for repairing the 132 kv Ziro-Daporijo transmission line and maintenance works.

Officials said that the contractor entrusted with the task of constructing the Trans-Arunachal Highway “conducted blasting in Tamen area in Kamle district, which damaged all three conductors of the 132 kv transmission line connecting Upper Subansiri, Leparada, West Siang, Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, and Lohit districts.”

This resulted in the power department shutting down electricity supply in the day time from 26 to 29 September, with permission from the competent authority, for restoration of the damaged conductors.

Quoting the Itanagar Transmission Division-II executive engineer, officials here said that the restoration work on the transmission line would be completed by Friday evening. However, power supply has not yet been restored.

Sources said that six labourers engaged in repairing the 132 kv transmission line allegedly met with an accident at the worksite, which is causing the delay in restoration of electricity supply.

The Pasighat electrical division managed to provide 2-3 mv electricity, drawn through “Jonai (Assam) inlet (bypass drawal).”

However, the meagre supply has also been disrupted for the last two days due to a technical fault in the 33 kv Jonai substation, which has resulted in load shedding.

The peak hour power demand in East Siang HQ Pasighat is 8.5 mw.

On the other hand, Namsing, Mer and Gadum villages in Mebo in East Siang district are without electricity for the last several days as the surging water of the Siang river washed away several poles of the 11 kv Kongkul-Namsing power line last month.

The power department is working to shift the electricity line, but the work is being hindered by lack of fund in the department.