AEDMA to discontinue livestreaming press conferences

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) President JT Tagam has called for discontinuing live streaming of press conferences held at the Arunachal Press Club, saying that doing so “encourages journalists to be lazy and come up with unfiltered, unverified news materials.”

During a meeting of the AEDMA here on Wednesday, Tagam sought unanimous boycotting of the “live streaming culture.” He, however, said that “live press conferences can be done in case of unavoidable circumstances.”

Organisations calling for press conferences can entertain non-registered media houses only four hours after a press conference has been held, and not right after the press conference, it was decided during the meeting.

It was further decided that any organisation or association failing to adhere to these terms and conditions would be boycotted from press briefings.

AEDMA General Secretary Sangge Droma informed that “the annual membership drive of the association will be held in the first week of November,” and appealed to the members to adhere to the guidelines and regulations of the association.

Several important byelaws were adopted, while some were revised during the meeting.