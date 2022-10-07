MoS reviews flagship progs

BOMDILA, 6 Oct: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, visited West Kameng district on Thursday and reviewed the 13 centrally sponsored flagship schemes “under saturation tracker” in respect of the district.

During a meeting between the union minister and the district’s HoDs at the circuit house here, a comprehensive presentation on the 13 flagship schemes was made by Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki.

Among others, the ADC (HQ), administrative officers, and the DSP attended the meeting. (DIPRO)