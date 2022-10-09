Galo language textbook released

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 8 Oct: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori released the ‘Galo third language’ textbook in a function organised by the district unit of the Galo Welfare Society, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nyori said, “Language has been playing a very important role in every society in preserving and promoting the culture and tradition.”

He appealed to every citizen to “shoulder the moral responsibility to safeguard their own dialects,” adding that

the “need of the hour is to protect our own dialects, which may become extinct if preventive measures are not taken.”

The DC also emphasised on the role and responsibilities to be played by all teachers “in developing and improving the Galo language.”

Highlighting the importance of developing the third language and its usage, the Galo Language Development Committee expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for introducing Galo as a third language.

Among others, DDSE Tape Jeram, Dumporijo ADC Manek Bui, and CO Miti Gongo attended the programme.