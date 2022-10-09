Progress of PMGSY project reviewed

KOLORIANG, 8 Oct: The progress of the PMGSY road project in Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district was reviewed during a meeting at the conference hall of the RWD CE office here on Saturday.

Taking part in the meeting, Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar urged all the contractors, as well as the rural works department and officers of Patuk subdivision to “speed up the work in order to complete the project within 31st March, 2023.”

He asked the officers concerned to “reach out to the administration immediately in case of any hindrance to the project, so that the issue is immediately resolved and the work is executed on time.”

The contractors placed their grievances and stated that the target set by the government of India for the completion of all PMGSY projects – 31 March, 2023 – “cannot be reached due to various reasons, such as Covid-19 pandemic, dilapidated road between Joram and Koloriang due to ongoing construction of the Joram-Koloriang Trans-Arunachal Highway, bad weather condition, and excessive rainfall in the project area.”

The meeting was attended by all the contractors and officers of the Patuk and Koloriang RWD subdivisions, RWD SE Nyadar Nyodu, 21-Koloriang Employees Forum general secretary Nangram Pinkap, and others.