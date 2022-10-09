Lamgu wins gold, Boo silver at National Games

Staff Reporter

GANDHINAGAR, 8 Oct: Mepung Lamgu lived up to expectations by clinching a gold medal in wushu in the ongoing National Games here in Gujarat on Saturday.

She clinched the medal in Taijiquan and Taijijian all-round event.

On a fruitful day, compatriot Realu Boo also won a silver medal in the same event.

“We were expecting them to win medals and they lived up to the expectations,” chef-de-mission Abraham K Techi said.

Indian Olympic Association secretary-general Rajeev Mehta also witnessed the wushu events and was highly impressed by the performance of Lamgu and Boo, Techi said.

“Lamgu and Boo’s performance standards were world class,” Techi said, quoting the IOA secretary-general as saying.

Two other wushu players from the state, Onilu Tega and Taug Ama, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 52 kg and 60 kg category, respectively, after winning their first round competitions on Saturday.

In judo, Kamdon Boi, the lone participants from the state in the event, lost in the first round against his superior opponent and international player from Rajasthan on Saturday.

It was a heartbreak for Boi as he lost the bout in extra-time. The bout went to over-time, known as golden score, after points remained tied during the regulation time.

With Saturday’s gold and silver, Arunachal’s medal tally in the ongoing National Games rose from two to four – three gold medals and one silver medal.